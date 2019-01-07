Girl, 17, Struck By Minivan In Hasbrouck Heights

A teenage girl was going to be OK after she was struck by a minivan Wednesday night in Hasbrouck Heights.

The 17-year-old was crossing Boulevard headed east in the crosswalk at Columbus Avenue when she was struck, Detective Lt. Michael Colaneri said .

Her mother was with her when the teen was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with hip and leg injuries, he said.

The 50-year-old minivan driver from Lyndhurst was issued a summons for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

