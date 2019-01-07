Contact Us
Breaking News: Edgewater Onlooker Draws Fire For Posting Photo Of Decomposed Hudson Floater
Girl, 17, Struck By Minivan In Hasbrouck Heights

Jerry DeMarco
Boulevard and Columbus Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights
Boulevard and Columbus Avenue, Hasbrouck Heights Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A teenage girl was going to be OK after she was struck by a minivan Wednesday night in Hasbrouck Heights.

The 17-year-old was crossing Boulevard headed east in the crosswalk at Columbus Avenue when she was struck, Detective Lt. Michael Colaneri said .

Her mother was with her when the teen was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with hip and leg injuries, he said.

The 50-year-old minivan driver from Lyndhurst was issued a summons for failing to yield to a pedestrian.

