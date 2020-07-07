Girl, 12, Shot In Jersey City, Four Fleeing Suspects Captured In Newark

A 12-year-old Jersey City girl was struck by a bullet fired from a stolen car that fled into Newark, where pursuing police stopped it and arrested four suspects.

The girl, who was struck in the leg, and another person were shot on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Oak Street around 6 p.m., responders said.

Police began chasing a black Volkswagen, which had been reported stolen out of Edgewater.

The car hit a pedestrian and another vehicle on Communipaw Avenue as it fled onto southbound Route 1&9 and over the Hackensack and Passaic rivers, responders said.

Shots may have been fired as the pursuit down Communipaw passed Route 440, according to an unconfirmed report.

They stopped the heavily damaged vehicle at the ramp to the New Jersey Turnpike near Newark Airport, took four suspects into custody and recovered a gun, they said.

The girl, whose wound wasn’t considered life-threatening, was taken to Jersey City Medical Center.

This follows a report from the night before of a 17-year-old girl shot and killed in Jersey City.

