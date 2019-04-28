Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: UPDATE: South Hackensack Teen Stabbed Dead By Stepbrother Defending Himself, Authorities Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Giants Draft Choice Injured In Shooting That Killed Teammate

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Corey Ballentine
Corey Ballentine Photo Credit: COURTESY: BigBlueView.com

New York Giants sixth-round draft pick Corey Ballentine was injured in a shooting that killed a former teammate in Topeka, Kan., Washburn University reported

Ballentine, a cornerback, was expected to fully recover from the shooting, which occurred off campus and left Washburn junior defensive back Dwane Simmons, 23, dead, the school said.

The Giants on Saturday took Ballentine with the 180th selection in the 2019 NFL draft.

“We are aware of the tragic situation and continue to gather information. We have spoken to Corey, and he is recovering in the hospital," the Giants said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with Dwane Simmons' family, friends and teammates and the rest of the Washburn community."

Washburn University’s statement included:

"Any time we lose a student it is a sad occasion, but it is particularly poignant to lose a student through such a senseless act. Both Dwane and Corey have been great examples and representatives of the football team and of Washburn University in general. This was a terrible way to end a day which should have been a day of celebration and a day to look forward to Dwane's upcoming year at Washburn and the beginning of Corey's professional career."

Ballentine was the 2018 Cliff Harris Award winner as the small college defensive player of the year. He was also one of three Division II players selected to the Senior Bowl.

PHOTO: Courtesy BigBlueView.com

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.