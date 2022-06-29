Contact Us
Gen Z Is Doxxing Lawmakers And Hate Mail For Justice Alito Is Ending Up At His Old NJ Address

US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito
US Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito

Hate mail intended for former Supreme Court Justice and former New Jersey resident Samuel Alito is ending up in the wrong hands, thanks to Gen Z doxxing lawmakers responsible for the Roe V. Wade overturn.

West Caldwell police responded to multiple calls at Alito's former home since last week's overturn, they said.

Alito drafted the majority opinion to revoke women's constitutional rights to an abortion, however, he does not live in West Caldwell anymore and hasn't since 2007.

"Justice Alito moved out of West Caldwell just after being confirmed to the US Supreme Court, 15 years ago in 2007," police said. "The current homeowner has no affiliation with Justice Alito and deserves to live in peace in their home free from harassment, regardless of anyone’s political beliefs."

Alito was raised in Hamilton and attended Princeton University then Yale Law School. He previously served as US Attorney for the District of New Jersey and was a judge on the US Appeals Court for the Third Circuit (Philadelphia).

He serves as the 110th justice and has a reputation as being one of the most conservative justices.

Police promised to investigate all incidents and charge those responsible.

