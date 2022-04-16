Gas Station Grapple Injures 2 NJ Officers, Disorderly Man Released On Summons: Police

Two police officers were injured during a gas station grapple with a man who threw a bottle at a passing car in Camden County Friday, April 15, authorities said.

Robert Allen was stopped based on his description by Gloucester Township officers while walking on Blackwood Clementon Road near the Sunoco gas station at 8:30 a.m., local police said.

The officers tried to stop him, however, he continued walking away before running into a nearby Sunoco store, police said.

There, he ran behind the cash register while refusing to follow the officer's commands to stop. The officer tried again to arrest him, however, this time he grappled with an officer to the floor as others arrived for backup.

Allen only continued resisting arrest, until he was eventually taken into custody. Two officers suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene, authorities said.

Allen was served with a disorderly persons offense and resisting arrest, then released on a criminal summons pending a court appearance in accordance with NJ Bail Reform.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.