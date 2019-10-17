Gas Leak Temporarily Clears Neighboring Saddle Brook Homes

A gas leak in a vacant house forced the evacuation Thursday night of some neighboring homes in a Saddle Brook neighborhood.

Residents were "advised it was safe to return to their homes" a short time after the leak was reported in the Colonial Avenue home near the Helen Smith school, Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

Police secured the scene and were joined by firefighters and EMS workers, the chief said.

A PSE&G crew tended to the leak once firefighters gained entry, he said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.