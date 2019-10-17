Contact Us
Wyckoff Police Officers Help Rescue Motorist, 74, In Heart-Attack Crash Near Lincoln Tunnel
Gas Leak Temporarily Clears Neighboring Saddle Brook Homes

Jerry DeMarco
Colonial Avenue home Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A gas leak in a vacant house forced the evacuation Thursday night of some neighboring homes in a Saddle Brook neighborhood.

Residents were "advised it was safe to return to their homes" a short time after the leak was reported in the Colonial Avenue home near the Helen Smith school, Police Chief Robert Kugler said.

Police secured the scene and were joined by firefighters and EMS workers, the chief said.

A PSE&G crew tended to the leak once firefighters gained entry, he said.

