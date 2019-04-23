Gas Leak At Fair Lawn Construction Site Partially Closes Eastbound Route 4

A gas leak at a construction site partially closed eastbound Route 4 in Fair Lawn Tuesday morning.
A contractor hit a gas mean at a building under construction between East and West Amsterdam avenues, the former site of the Spivak Lighting building, around 9:30 a.m., Sgt. Brian Metzler said.
Adjacent buildings were being checked, as well.
One lane of eastbound Route 4 was reopened around 10 a.m.
A PSE&G crew joined Fair Lawn police and firefighters at the scene.
PHOTOS: Michael Rosenberg
