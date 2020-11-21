Garfield Woman Charged With Allowing Saddle Brook Landscaper, 59, To Have Sex With Pre-Teen

UPDATE: A Garfield job coach allowed a Saddle Brook landscaper to have sex with a pre-teen, authorities charged.

Roseann Maru, 40, was charged with child endangerment after detectives learned that she “allowed the conduct to take place” while the youngster was in her care, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Special Victims Unit investigators from his office charged Jeffrey Pinto, 59, with having sex with the pre-teen in Garfield, Saddle Brook and Pennsylvania after being notified by the state Division of Child Protection and Permanency.

He remained held Saturday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with aggravated sexual assault, assault by sexual contact and child endangerment.

Maru, meanwhile, remained free pending further court action following a hearing before a judge in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

