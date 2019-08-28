Garfield Sales Clerk Collected, Distributed Child Porn, Authorities Charge

A retail sales clerk from Garfield trafficked child porn, said authorities who arrested him.

Justin Leigh Macancela, 22, had more than 2,000 digital files “depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Wednesday.

He also shared more than 500 files, Musella said.

Macancela was sent to the Bergen County Jail, pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, following his arrest Tuesday on charges of possession of child pornography.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.