Garfield Sales Clerk Collected, Distributed Child Porn, Authorities Charge

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Justin Macancela
Justin Macancela Photo Credit: MUGSHOT: Courtesy BERGEN COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A retail sales clerk from Garfield trafficked child porn, said authorities who arrested him.

Justin Leigh Macancela, 22, had more than 2,000 digital files “depicting nude and/or sexually explicit prepubescent and pubescent children,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Wednesday.

He also shared more than 500 files, Musella said.

Macancela was sent to the Bergen County Jail, pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, following his arrest Tuesday on charges of possession of child pornography.

