Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Health on Wheels: Port Authority Detective From NJ Shelters Front-Line Workers In Need
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Garfield PD: Officer Recognizes, Nabs Car Burglar

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Garfield Police
Garfield Police Photo Credit: Anthony Locicero

An alert Garfield police officer nabbed a local man accused of burglarizing vehicles overnight.

Officer Daniel Duleski was reviewing a homeowner’s Ring video when he recognized a man seen on surveillance video burglarizing a car on Chestnut Street several hours earlier, Capt. Richard Uram said.

Duleski recognized the thief, identified as Xhonatan Gaba, 18, Uram said.

The officer went back to where he’d seen him a short while earlier, on Elizabeth Street, found Gaba and took him into custody, the captain said.

Gaba was charged with two counts of burglary and released pending a court hearing, he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.