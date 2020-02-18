Garfield PD: Detectives Nab Teaneck Pair In Knifepoint Jordan Sneaker Robbery

Garfield police nabbed two Teaneck men who they said robbed a victim of a pair of $400 sneakers at knifepoint after he'd arranged what he thought was a sale on social media.

The victim told police he’d set up what he believed was the sale of the Travis Scott Jordan sneakers in the parking lot of the Burlington Coat Factory on Passaic Street the afternoon of Jan. 10, Police Capt. Richard Uram said Tuesday.

Instead, one of two men held him at knifepoint while a second “gestured as if he had a gun in his pocket and threatened to use it,” Uram said.

The victim said he backed off as the robbers fled with his kicks.

Detective Lt. Joseph Delaney and Detective Sgt. Marc Amos identified one of the two as Alexander Viera, 21, then worked with Hackensack police to ID the second, Israel Arroyo, 22, the lieutenant said

Viera was arrested in New Milford on Feb. 7.

Arroyo surrendered on Tuesday, Uram said.

Detectives charged both with first-degree armed robbery and weapons offenses.

Viera spent six days in the Bergen County Jail before a judge ordered him released, pending further court action, under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

Arroyo was being held in the jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

Garfield Police Chief Raymond Kovach reminded citizens that the city -- like many other municipalities -- has a "safe-trade zone" just outside his department’s headquarters where e-commerce transactions can be safely conducted.

