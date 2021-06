Garfield police officers summoned fire crews after spotting smoke coming from a building on River Driver Thursday.

The 2-alarm blaze broke out in a cell phone site on the roof of Primex Plastics at 65 River Dr. around 5 p.m.

Flames extended to the building but was under control in less than 30 minutes.

Crews from several surrounded towns provided mutual aid.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.