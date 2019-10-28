Garfield Man Had Thousands Of Child Pornography Files: Prosecutor

A 59-year-old Garfield man has been charged with possession of child pornography after a search of his home last week turned up thousands of electronic files of children, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.

A search warrant was executed at the Pierre Avenue home of Robert E. Banas Thursday following months of investigation by the prosecutor's Cyber Crimes Unit. Authorities say Banas viewed or downloaded 3,323 files of prepubescent and pubescent children who were nude, depicted in sexual situations, or both.

Banas was granted pretrial release Friday following an initial court appearance.

