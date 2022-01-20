Garden State Parkway Reopens After Nearly 12 Hours Closed To Brush Fire

A portion of the Garden State Parkway was closed overnight Wednesday, backing up traffic for miles as firefighters battled a brush fire.

The fire was reported just after 5 p.m. ner Exit 91 in Brick Township, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. It is believed to have started in an underground drain pipe that runs beneath the north and southbound lanes of the Parkway, he said.

The southbound side of the highway reopened near Exit 91 in Brick around 7 a.m. Thursday, New Jersey State Police said. The blaze broke out around 6 p.m. Pillars of smoke could be seen billowing up the highway for miles.

Traffic had been detoured at Exit 98 in Wall, with northbound cars being diverted at Exit 91. All traffic was diverted off of Exit 89.

