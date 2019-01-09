Contact Us
Garbage Truck Nearly Takes Out Traffic Light At Busy Fairview Intersection

No one was hurt and no summonses were issued.
A garbage truck nearly toppled a traffic light at a busy Fairview intersection early Friday afternoon.

No one was hurt after the B&B Disposal truck out of Hillside slammed into the light pole outside the Buy Rite Liquor Store at the corner of Broad and Fairview avenues -- at the bottom of what's long been known as "Dan Kelly's Hill, Police Chief Martin Kahn said.

"Traffic was thickened while the truck was removed and repairs were made.

