Garbage Truck Crashes From Overpass Onto Route 495 In Weehawken, Two Critically Injured

HERE'S WHAT HAPPENED: A Union City DPW garbage truck toppled off an overpass onto westbound Route 495 in Weehawken, critically injuring two people, after the driver suffered a medical emergency Wednesday afternoon, emergency responders told Daily Voice.

The truck went off the Palisades Avenue overpass nose first, then landed upside-down on the northside embankment of the highway leading from the Lincoln Tunnel around 1 p.m., police at the scene said.

A passenger in the truck sustained a broken femur, they said.

The driver -- who apparently suffered a heart attack -- and another person who was either in a vehicle or on the street above was hospitalized in critical condition.

Both were taken to Jersey City Medical Center.

A dozen people who were on a Megabus that struck the truck were treated at the scene for minor injuries and released.

DAILY VOICE photo

I-495 remained closed indefinitely, which was expected to wreak havoc with the evening rush-hour commute from Manhattan. Drivers were urged to consider alternate routes.

The Port Authority, meanwhile, was cross-honoring bus passes for riders of on Newark and Hoboken PATH trains.

PHOTO: Courtesy Douglas Villalta

The truck hit the roadway nose-first.

DAILY VOICE photo

