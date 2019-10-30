Fundraiser Started For Colonia Family Whose Home Was Destroyed In Plane Crash

A relative of the family whose Colonia home was destroyed when a small airplane crashed into it Tuesday morning has started a fundraising campaign on their behalf.

VIDEO: Plane crashes into Woodbridge home

"My uncle and aunts home of 15 years has burned down as a result of a plane crash heading to nearby Linden airport. This family’s entire livelihood is completely destroyed with all memories perishing in the fire," the relative wrote on a GoFundMe page.

.The pilot, identified in published reports as Michael Schloss , a prominent cardiologist, took off in a twin-engine Cessna from an airport in Virginia Tuesday morning and was about four miles from his destination, Linden Airport, when the plane crashed into the back of a Berkeley Avenue home, Two other homes caught fire. None of them were occupied at the time of the crash.

Scholss was killed. There were no other reports of injuries.

The cause of the crash remained under investigation Wednesday.

