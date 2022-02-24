Fuming Man Pours Gasoline On North Bergen Barbershop Floor (VIDEO)

Video footage captured a group of North Bergen barbers subduing a fuming man who walked into the shop yelling as he began to pour five gallons of gasoline on the floor earlier this week.

Video of Monday's incident at The Zone barbershop published by HudPost shows a group of staff members running over to the man, later identified as Humberto Venagas, yelling and pouring gas in the doorway.

The barbers push him outside and hold him on the ground — still yelling — until police arrive.

Venagas, 30, reportedly stormed into the 61st Street shop upset over the way his father was treated during an "overpriced" haircut, according to WABC.

A 4-year-old boy getting a haircut was among the nearly 20 people inside of the shop when Humberto barged in, according to the outlet.

Venagas was charged with causing or risking widespread injury or damage, and criminal mischief.

Click here for more from WABC.

