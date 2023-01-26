Fugitive Who Sexually Assaulted Sisters In 2014 Extradited To Bergen: Prosecutor

A fugitive charged with sexually assaulting sisters has been extradited to Bergen County after fleeing to Colombia, authorities said.

County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the arrest and extradition of Jesus Restrepo, 37, of Englewood on aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, and child endangerment charges.

In September 2014, an investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Englewood Police Department revealed that Restrepo sexually assaulted two children, one of whom was 13 years old and one of whom was 12 years old, on multiple occasions in Englewood, Musella said.

Restrepo was charged with multiple sexual assault-related crimes, but he fled the country before he could be arrested, Musella said.

On Feb. 8, 2020, Restrepo was arrested in Colombia pursuant to an Interpol Red Notice and was detained there pending extradition back to the United States.

On Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, Restrepo was transported by U.S. Marshals to the Bergen County Jail pending his arraignment and detention hearing scheduled for Friday, Jan. 27.

Musella thanked the Englewood Police Department, the F.B.I. NY/NJ Regional Taskforce Division, and the U.S. Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Task Force – Newark Division for their assistance in this investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.