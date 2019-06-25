Fugitive Wanted In 2017 Paterson Street Slaying Nabbed Trying To Re-Enter US From DR

Federal agents were waiting at an Atlanta airport when a fugitive accused of gunning down a man on a Paterson street nearly two years ago tried to slip back into the country from the Dominican Republic, authorities said Tuesday.

Elisaul Marte, 29, was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents after getting off a plane at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Saturday, they said.

He was being held pending extradition to New Jersey to face charges of murder and weapons possession in the slaying of 28 year-old Ramon Mosquea, whose was found slumped over the hood of his car, with several bullet wounds, on Godwin Avenue the night of Nov. 6, 2017.

He was pronounced dead a half-hour later at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

“Moments prior to the shooting, Marte confronted the victim in front of several other people and engaged him in a verbal dispute before firing several shots and fleeing the area,” Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald said in a joint announcement.

Eight hours later, Marte “took a flight from JFK Airport in New York to Atlanta, where he caught a connecting flight to the Dominican Republic, where he has been a fugitive for almost 19 months,” they said.

“While Marte was a fugitive, the Federal Bureau of Investigation provided assistance to Passaic County law enforcement authorities, which was instrumental in locating and eventually apprehending the fugitive,” Valdes and Oswald said.

Without the joint efforts of the FBI, the CBP, the Paterson Police, and the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department, “Marte would not have been apprehended,” they said.

