Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Fauci: COVID Could Block Pro Football’s Season If It Doesn't Copy NBA's 'Bubble'
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Fugitive Wanted For Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend In Newark Captured In Maryland

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Carlos Hernandez Bonilla-Pabon
Carlos Hernandez Bonilla-Pabon Photo Credit: Prince Georges (MD) County Sheriff

A Newark man stabbed his ex-girlfriend when she wouldn't take him back, then fled to Maryland, where he was captured the same day, authorities said.

Carlos Hernandez Bonilla-Pabon, 47, stabbed the victim several times after she refused to resume their relationship when he stopped her on Nichols Street as she headed to work on June 9, authorities said.

An Essex County sheriff’s officer forwarded an arrest warrant and a possible location in the town of Fort Washington, MD -- roughly 230 miles from the scene of the assault -- to their colleagues in Prince Georges County that same day.

Deputies who went to the home grabbed Bonilla-Pabon as he tried to run out the back door, authorities said.

Bonilla-Pabon was brought to the Prince George’s County Jail in Upper Marlboro to await extradition proceedings.

He’s charged in New Jersey with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

The woman was reported in stable condition.

******

ALSO SEE: A Queens man who authorities said brutally stabbed his girlfriend dead in her Dumont apartment before dawn Tuesday was captured by Closter police after he knocked on a local resident's door in the middle of the night not wearing pants or shoes and carrying their two young children in his arms.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/bergenfield/police-fire/authorities-dumont-girlfriend-murderer-captured-without-pants-shoes-carrying-2-young-kids/789433/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.