Fugitive Wanted For Stabbing Ex-Girlfriend In Newark Captured In Maryland

A Newark man stabbed his ex-girlfriend when she wouldn't take him back, then fled to Maryland, where he was captured the same day, authorities said.

Carlos Hernandez Bonilla-Pabon, 47, stabbed the victim several times after she refused to resume their relationship when he stopped her on Nichols Street as she headed to work on June 9, authorities said.

An Essex County sheriff’s officer forwarded an arrest warrant and a possible location in the town of Fort Washington, MD -- roughly 230 miles from the scene of the assault -- to their colleagues in Prince Georges County that same day.

Deputies who went to the home grabbed Bonilla-Pabon as he tried to run out the back door, authorities said.

Bonilla-Pabon was brought to the Prince George’s County Jail in Upper Marlboro to await extradition proceedings.

He’s charged in New Jersey with attempted murder, aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

The woman was reported in stable condition.

******

ALSO SEE: A Queens man who authorities said brutally stabbed his girlfriend dead in her Dumont apartment before dawn Tuesday was captured by Closter police after he knocked on a local resident's door in the middle of the night not wearing pants or shoes and carrying their two young children in his arms.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/bergenfield/police-fire/authorities-dumont-girlfriend-murderer-captured-without-pants-shoes-carrying-2-young-kids/789433/

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.