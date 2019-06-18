Contact Us
Breaking News: Bergen Sheriff's Fugitive Task Force Flies Out Of Chute Boosted By Prosecutor, Local Chiefs
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Fugitive Wanted For Attempted Murder Found In E. Orange

Paul Milo
Sonny Thompson
Sonny Thompson Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police

A 42-year-old East Orange man was arrested in the city after allegedly stabbing a family member early this month in Massachusetts, the State Police said Tuesday.

Sonny Thompson was found in a recreational vehicle June 10 following an investigation by the State Police Fugitive Unit and detectives from the Massachusetts State Police.

Authorities in Massachusetts contacted New Jersey law enforcement after Thompson attacked the family member June 8 in Lynn, Massachusetts. He was subsequently charged with armed assault with intent to murder and mayhem.

Thompson was being held at the Essex County Jail pending extradition to Massachusetts.

