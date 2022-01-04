Fugitive, Buddy Bound Elderly Victim In Gunpoint Elizabeth Home Invasion: Prosecutor

One man was in custody and another at large in connection with an Elizabeth home invasion in which they bound the elderly resident and held her at gunpoint last month, authorities said Friday, April 1.

The elderly victim had been restrained by Herby Desir, 34, of Rahway, and Emmanuel Rivera, 33, of Carteret, in the home on Summit and Colonia roads, but had been freed by a neighbor who found her and cut her loose, Daniel said alongside Elizabeth Police Director Earl J. Graves.

The pair held the victim at gunpoint during the robbery, from which Desir and Rivera fled and made off with the victim’s valuables.

Desir was arrested on March 24th in Rahway without incident. He remains in the County Jail pending further Court proceedings. Rivera remains at large.

Both men were charged with 3 counts of first-degree robbery, 1 count of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, 1 count of possession of a firearm for unlawful purposes; 1 count of third-degree criminal restraint, and 1 count of second-degree conspiracy in connection with the home invasion.

Rivera is a Hispanic male, standing approximately 5’8”, weighing approximately 160 lbs., has short brown hair, and brown eyes. He has tattoos along his left wrist, his right shoulder and bicep area, and across his chest.

Anyone with information about this matter or the whereabouts of Emmanuel Rivera is urged to contact Elizabeth Police Detective Louis Demondo at 908-558-2100 or Prosecutor’s Office Detective Katelyn Prata at 908-447-6195. Anyone coming in contact with Rivera should refrain from approaching or confronting him and should contact the police immediately.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone at 908-654-TIPS (8477) or online at www.uctip.org; submission of tips made in this fashion that result in an indictment and conviction can be eligible for a reward of up to $10,000 via the Union County Crime Stoppers.

