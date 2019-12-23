Contact Us
Frightening Incident: Ridgewood Woman, 33, Dragged By Train In Glen Rock

Jerry DeMarco
NJ Transit Police
NJ Transit Police Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO: Boyd A. Loving

A Ridgewood woman was seriously injured when she was dragged by a commuter train in Glen Rock, authorities said.

The 33-year-old woman "appeared to have gotten her coat caught on the train and was dragged down the platform before falling" shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

She was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center with injuries that Ackermann weren't considered life-threatening.

Police, firefighters and EMS workers responded.

NJ Transit police were investigating.

