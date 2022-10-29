Friend-Turned-Foe Stabs 27-Year-Old Woman In North Jersey Liquor Store: Police

A 23-year-old woman stabbed her 27-year-old friend-turned-foe multiple times inside of a North Jersey liquor store Friday, Oct. 28, the victim's dad told police.

The victim was at Mayfair Liquors on North Broad Street in Hillside when she began arguing with Daja Harris, who was there with two other females and two other males waiting outside around 9 p.m., Hillside police said.

During the altercation, Harris used a knife to stab the victim in the chest and back, police said. The victim was able to eventually wrestle the knife from Harris' hand and leave the store.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital by a friend, and was expected to survive. Meanwhile, Harris was being sought on charges of aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

Anyone who sees Harris is urged to call Hillside Police at 973-926-5800 immediately or report it on our tips app, "HillsidePD."

