Franklin Lakes Police Sergeant Honored For Highway Safety

A Franklin Lakes police sergeant will be honored in Atlantic City this week for his expertise in highway safety.

Sgt. Denny Knubel will receive the Traffic Safety Specialist (TSS) Leadership award at the New Jersey Police Traffic Officers Association State Meeting on Wednesday.

The TSS program was regionally established in Maryland “to recognize police officers who have notable experience, education, training, and proficiency in highway safety enforcement methods and procedures,” Franklin Lakes Police Capt. John Bakelaar said.

The certification serves as verification for courtroom testimony, the captain noted.

Recipients must have three years of independent patrol experience, speed detection device certification, standard field sobriety certification, and 30 points of earned electives.

An elective point is awarded for each year of military service. Points also are given for college experience.

Fairleigh Dickinson University grants a total of 18 undergraduate or six graduate credits for the award.

The TSS program has given nearly 150 awards in New Jersey since it was established in 2016 through the Ocean County Police Traffic Officers Association.

