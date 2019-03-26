Franklin Lakes Police Continue Picking Drivers With Drugs, Outstanding Warrants Off Route 208

Numbers continue rising of drivers found with drugs or outstanding warrants after being stopped on Route 208, say Franklin Lakes police who’ve been arresting them.

According to Capt. John Bakelaar:

Officer Eric Rosado arrested 24-year-old Chadwick Quinones of Hewitt for possession of heroin around 9:45 p.m. Monday.

Eight hours earlier, Officer Ryan Sweeney arrested Alicia Gonzalez, 42, of Paterson on an outstanding warrant from the Silk City.

An Easton, PA driver, 39-year-old Lateefah Terry, was arrested on Smoke Hollow Trail, just off the highway, around 9 a.m. Monday for outstanding Glen Rock warrants. Terry also was charged with hindering for falsely identifying herself to the arresting officer, Sgt. Donald Wilson.

This followed the 7:40 a.m. arrest by Wilson on Monday of 34-year-old Joseph Valencia of Wayne on marijuana possession charges.

On Saturday, Officer David Blum arrested Kieu Luu, 21, of Oakland and Zane Brothers, 22, of Glen Rock on heroin possession charges following a 9:11 p.m. stop.

Officer Matthew Geyer arrested Michael D’Onofrio, 22, of Valley Cottage (Rockland County) on pot possession charges on Friday.

Two hours earlier, Officer Christopher O’Brien arrested another New York State driver -- 35-year-old Mark Tanksley of Rochester -- for marijuana possession.

