Franklin Lakes PF: Three Traffic Stops In 24 Hours All Net Arrests On Outstanding Warrants

Jerry DeMarco
Franklin Lakes police
Franklin Lakes police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Franklin Lakes PD

Three weekend traffic stops in less than 24 hours turned up a trio of drivers each wanted for skipping court in other towns, Franklin Lakes police said.

The first came at 10:23 PM, when Officer Ryan Sweeney stopped Andrew Uvegas, 28, of Warwick, NY on Colonial Road and found warrants out of Maywood and Ringwood, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

An hour and 20 minutes later, Officer Eric Rosado stopped Jahayra Azcona-Perez, 28, on High Mountain Road, and found a warrant out of Paterson, the captain said.

The following night, at 10:36 p.m., Officer Nicole Tani stopped Steven Mones, 23, of Ramsey also on High Mountain Road, and found warrants out Allendale and Ramsey, Bakelaar said.

All were taken into custody and the various jurisdictions were contacted.

