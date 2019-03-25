Franklin Lakes PD: Vermont Driver Threatens Woman, Fires Shot In Gas Station Robbery

A troubled Vermont ex-con remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail after police said he fired a shot during the robbery of a Franklin Lakes gas station Friday night, authorities said.

Lonnie Murray, 58, of Northfield, VT was intoxicated when he also threatened a woman he didn't know with the gun on Colonial Road, prompting a search by various agencies just before 10:30 p.m., Capt. John Bakelaar said.

A half-hour later, the Lukoil gas station on Franklin Avenue was robbed, he said.

As Daily Voice reported on Sunday, officers from several law enforcement agencies converged on Murray following a brief pursuit that ended around 11:15 p.m. near an industrial area on Greenwood Avenue in Midland Park

Police said they also recovered the gun after Murray tossed it onto Godwin Avenue during the chase.

Murray is charged with two counts of robbery, four counts of making terroristic threats and several weapons offenses, including being a felon in possession of a firearm.

No injuries were reported.

Converging on the scene were police from Franklin Lakes, Midland Park, Mahwah and Wyckoff, as well as New Jersey State Police and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification.

Police who'd received a report of a possibly suicidal motorist had been pinging Murray’s phone as he headed south through their towns after apparently getting off Route 287.

