Franklin Lakes PD: Morris Prostitute, Wanaque Customer Busted On Rt 208 After Brief Abduction

A Morris County prostitute and a Wanaque john were both arrested by Franklin Lakes police after he briefly abducted her, authorities said.

Eduardo Areche, 43, and Kristie Pattin, 38, of Stirling were both passengers in a vehicle stopped Monday night on Route 208 by Officer Ryan Sweeney, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

Pattin was charged with prostitution and possession of both crack and drug paraphernalia, he said.

Areche was charged with soliciting prostitution and false imprisonment, the captain said.

A police reported alleges that Pattin “did knowingly restrain co-defendant (Pattin) unlawfully so as to substantially interfere with her liberty specifically by holding the seat belt of the co-defendant in the secured position while driving the co-defendant to an unwanted location.”

Areche was released pending a detention hearing.

Pattin, who records show has several recent arrests in Bergen and Passaic counties – mostly for drug and driving offenses – was sent to the county jail to await her hearing.

