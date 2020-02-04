Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NY Driver, 16, Caught Tearing Up School Fields In Bergen
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Franklin Lakes PD: Morris Prostitute, Wanaque Customer Busted On Rt 208 After Brief Abduction

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Northbound Route 208 in Franklin Lakes.
Northbound Route 208 in Franklin Lakes. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A Morris County prostitute and a Wanaque john were both arrested by Franklin Lakes police after he briefly abducted her, authorities said.

Eduardo Areche, 43, and Kristie Pattin, 38, of Stirling were both passengers in a vehicle stopped Monday night on Route 208 by Officer Ryan Sweeney, Capt. John Bakelaar said.

Pattin was charged with prostitution and possession of both crack and drug paraphernalia, he said.

Areche was charged with soliciting prostitution and false imprisonment, the captain said.

A police reported alleges that Pattin “did knowingly restrain co-defendant (Pattin) unlawfully so as to substantially interfere with her liberty specifically by holding the seat belt of the co-defendant in the secured position while driving the co-defendant to an unwanted location.”

Areche was released pending a detention hearing.

Pattin, who records show has several recent arrests in Bergen and Passaic counties – mostly for drug and driving offenses – was sent to the county jail to await her hearing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.