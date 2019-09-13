Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Arrest Follows Report Of Man Taking Women's Photos At Route 17 Starbucks
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Franklin Lakes PD: Drunk Driver Rear-Ends SUV On Route 208 Ramp, Runs For Home

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Franklin Lakes police
Franklin Lakes police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Franklin Lakes PD

A drunk driver from Franklin Lakes got out and ran for home after his SUV rear-ended another on a Route 208 exit ramp -- then returned to the scene as police were investigating, authorities said.

Brian Hogan, 60, was driving a 2010 Mercedes Benz that struck a 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 21-year-old West Milford man at the stop sign on Ewing Avenue off the northbound highway at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to a police report.

Hogan, who police said was following too closely, took off on foot, then “returned to the scene in the middle of the investigation,” the report says.

Neither driver was injured, and the Jeep was able to be driven away, police said. Dynasty Towing removed the Mercedes, they said.

Hogan later failed a breath test, was charged with DWI and tailgating and was released to a family member.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.