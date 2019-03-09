Franklin Lakes Homeowner: Ski-Masked Thieves Took $1,000, License, Credit Cards From My Car

A Franklin Lakes homeowner told police two masked thieves fled with $1,000 in cash, credit cards and a driver’s license that he’d left in his car overnight.

The ski-masked bandits fled the property in a pair of waiting vehicles after he opened the front door around 1:20 a.m. Sunday, the Arapaho Trail resident told police.

He described one vehicle as a white SUV, the other a black hatchback sedan and the thieves only as “males wearing ski masks,” Capt. John Bakelaar

Police were investigating, Bakelaar said.

He asked that anyone who might have seen something or has surveillance video from the area contact Franklin Lakes PD: (201) 891-3131 .

