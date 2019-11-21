Fox That Bit 3 In Glen Ridge Had Rabies, Officials Say

A fox that was euthanized after biting three people in Glen Ridge Friday has tested positive for rabies, borough officials said.

The animal, which came into contact with at least four people, was caught on train tracks near Toney's Brook late Friday morning. It turned to attack one of the police officers trying to catch it, officials said.

Anyone who came into contact with a fox late last week in Glen Ridge is being urged to get medical attention.

"The Glen Ridge Health Department and Police Department advise anyone who had direct contact with a brown fox around November 14 and November 15 in Glen Ridge to seek immediate medical attention and to call the Health Department at 973-680-4024 for any needed guidance," officials said in a statement.

Rabies can be deadly but is also treatable with prompt care, officials added. Anyone who has been bitten by a rabid animal or otherwise has been exposed to its saliva should seek medical attention.

Click here for more information.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.