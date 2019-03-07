Contact Us
Fourth Sexual Assault Reported In Jersey City Since Saturday

There have been at least four reported sexual assaults in Jersey City since Saturday. Photo Credit: Hudson County Prosecutor's Office

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating a sexual assault that took place in Jersey City over the weekend , the fourth reported attack in the city since Saturday.

City police were called to a home shortly before 9 a.m. when a 25-year-old woman said she had been attacked about two hours earlier.

The woman told police she accepted a ride from an "unknown male" in Hoboken, who drove to a location not familiar to the victim, the prosecutor's office said. The man assaulted the woman there, she told police.

That same day a woman said she was sexually assaulted in a Jersey City hotel. On Monday, two women said they were assaulted by a man with a knife in separate incidents just hours apart.

Asked whether a single man was being considered a suspect in two or more of the assaults, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office Wednesday declined to comment.

Anyone with information about this incident or any of the other assaults is asked to call the Hudson County prosecutor at 201-915-1234 or to leave an anonymous tip at http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/

