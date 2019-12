A morning crash in Paramus sent four people to the hospital.

One had to be extricated following the crash at Spring Valley Road and Forest Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. Monday.

None of the injuries was considered serious, responders said.

Borough police had to divert traffic from the intersection.

They advised avoiding the area until the scene was cleared.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

