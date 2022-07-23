Four Dead In Fiery Newark Crash With Tractor Trailer

Four people died and one person was left critical in a crash involving two cars and a tractor trailer early Saturday, July 23 in Newark, authorities said.

A car appeared to have rear-ended a tractor-trailer then burst into flames, spreading to the other car and the trailer around 4:20 a.m. on Frelinghuysen Avenue near Evergreen Avenue, Interim Newark Public Safety Director Raul Malave said.

Four trapped occupants were pronounced dead while a fifth was hospitalized in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation. No further information was available.

