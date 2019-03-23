FOUND! Search Team Finds Hopatcong Man Reported Missing By Wife

UPDATE: A search-and-rescue team that numbered in the dozens on Saturday found a 34-year-old Hopatcong man whose wife reported him missing the night before.

Kevin Fawthrop was hospitalized for hypothermia after members of the Ramapo Search and Rescue Team and co-workers from Blue Diamond Waste Removal found him in a heavily wooded area about a mile and a half from his home, responders said.

"He was confused, disoriented and hypothermia had set in," Hopatcong police said.

Also participating in the five-square-mile search were Hopatcong police and firefighters, Jefferson firefighters, the Sussex County sheriff's, prosecutor's and emergency management offices; Warren County Search and Rescue; the New Jersey State Police Search and Rescue, Aviation and Forest Fire units; German Shepherd Search and Rescue; Central Jersey K9 and Eagle Valley Search and Rescue -- along with friends, loved ones, neighbors and others.

ORIGINAL STORY: As Hopatcong and state police again brought dogs into the woods Saturday morning, an anxious wife posted a public plea for people to keep an eye out for her husband, who she said went missing early the night before.

“I was praying [I] wouldn’t resort to this, but I'm out of options,” Jamie Fawthrop wrote. “My husband Kevin has been missing since yesterday at approximately 5:50 p.m. [Friday].

“The police, myself and others believe he walked into the woods by Devil's Footprint,” at the end of Brooklyn Mountain Road in Hopatcong, she added.

A search party including police with tracking dogs went into the woods Friday night and couldn’t find him, Fawthrop said.

They returned Saturday morning.

"The police are actively searching with 60-plus volunteers and rescue workers," Fawthrop wrote shortly after 12:30 p.m., "so I'm asking that you do not go Into the woods on your own because it might throw off the scent for [the] hounds."

Kevin Fawthrop, 34, is 6-foot-3, with blond hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing a Navy blue winter coat, blue jean and light gray Nike sneakers, his wife said.

If you see him or know where to find him, please call Hopatcong police immediately: (973) 398-5000 .

