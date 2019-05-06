FOUND! Police Locate Parents Of Wandering Fair Lawn Boy

Fair Lawn police located the parents of a young boy who was found early Monday evening.
The youngster, whom they said is about 2 years old, turned up on Westmoreland Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Monday.
His parents were located about an hour or so later, Sgt. Sean Macys said.
Police were trying to determine exactly what happened, he said.
******
ALSO SEE: An adult and two youngsters were injured when an unlicensed, out-of-town drug addict high on heroin crashed his car into theirs while driving on the wrong side of the road in Elmwood Park, authorities said.
https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/saddlebrook/police-fire/wrong-way-driver-stoned-on-heroin-sends-3-to-hospital-in-head-on-elmwood-park-crash/767628/
******
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.