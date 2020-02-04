Contact Us
FOUND! Missing Maywood Sixth Grader Back Home

Jerry DeMarco
Maywood police.
Maywood police. Photo Credit: COURTESY: Maywood PD

A sixth-grade boy who went missing after recess Tuesday was found safe and sound in Hackensack, authorities said.

This comes less than 24 hours after Maywood police's bloodhound, Remi, found a missing Englewood girl.

Remi was only two blocks away from the missing boy when he was found, responders said.

HERO: A Maywood police bloodhound may have saved the life of a 13-year-old Englewood runaway who was found shivering in the woods 10 hours after she’d gone missing, authorities said. @k9remi

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/englewood/police-fire/hero-maywood-police-k9-rescues-missing-shivering-englewood-girl-13/782871/

