FOUND! Missing Man From Family Of Bergen First Responders Safe, Sound

UPDATE: A missing man who comes from a line of veteran Bergen County police, firefighters and other first responders was found.

"Glenn has been located safe and sound and is recovering in a NY hospital," a family member wrote. "Our heartfelt thanks to all of you who shared the information.

"Glenn was found because your posts were seen by the right person who identified his picture and notified the authorities.

"Again, on behalf of our entire family, we thank you all for your efforts, kind thoughts and prayers."

