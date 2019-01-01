Contact Us
Fostered Pit Bull Attacks Owners In Mahwah Park

Winters Park
Winters Park Photo Credit: Tammy Marcus

A pit bull attacked the couple who fostered her, biting the woman’s hand and ear and causing “crushing injuries” to her husband’s arms and hands, during a walk in a Mahwah park, authorities said.

The couple were walking the fostered female pit bull and a service dog Wednesday morning in Winters Park on East Ramapo Avenue when the pit bit the woman’s hand, causing a minor injury, Police Chief James N. Batelli said.

Her 58-year-old husband came to her aid and was attacked, the chief said.

“The victim attempted to defend himself and calm the dog but in doing so suffered extensive and severe bite marks and crushing injuries to both his arms and hands,” Batelli said. “The victim was able to tie the dog to a table but not before the dog bit his wife’s ear.”

Both victims were treated at the scene by Mahwah EMS before being transported to Hackensack University Medical Center.

TYCO Animal Control took custody of the pit bull and quarantined here. The service dog was turned over to a relative.

Mahwah Municipal Humane Law Enforcement Officer Darren Storms was investigating, along with TYCO and the township Board of Health.

