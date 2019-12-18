Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Fort Lee Woman Raped By Newark Uber Driver, Suit Says

A Fort Lee woman is suing Uber and a Newark driver who she says raped her during a December 2017 trip.
A Fort Lee woman is suing Uber and a Newark driver who she says raped her during a December 2017 trip. Photo Credit: www.freestocks.org

A Fort Lee woman is claiming in a civil suit that she was raped by her Uber driver two years ago in Edgewater.

The suit was filed by Attorneys Paul Faugno and John Daniels on the victim's behalf, on Dec. 12 in Bergen County Superior Court, NorthJersey.com reports.

Uber and a Newark driver are listed as the defendants. The victim is seeking unspecified damages, the lawsuit says.

Uber driver Victor Suvakeenpillaj was taking the woman from her home in Fort Lee to her previous residence in Edgewater on Dec. 19, 2017, the suit says.

When she bent down to pick up a bag, the driver got out, opened the rear passenger door and jumped on top of her -- forcing his hand down her pants "repeatedly shoving his fingers into plaintiff's vagina," the lawsuit says.

The victim filed a final protective order against Suvakeenpillaj the following month, and an order under the Sexual Assault Survivors Protection Act, the following year. The incident was also reported to Edgewater police, NorthJersey.com reports.

The suit says that the woman severe emotional distress, humiliation, embarrassment, mental and emotional distress, anxiety and physical injury as a result of the incident.

Uber and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office declined comment on the lawsuit to NorthJersey.com.

The suit also notes that Uber -- which rolled out a set of passenger safety policies only after the incident -- had insufficient policies in place at the time of the alleged assault.

Click here for more from NorthJersey.com.

