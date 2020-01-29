Fort Lee Police Detective Nabs Security Guard In Two-Town Burglary Spree

A Fort Lee police detective's persistence produced the arrest of a security guard who burglarized 10 vehicles in town, mostly taking credit cards, as well as seven more in Palisades Park, authorities said.

Detective Richard Rochford cracked the case after he obtained surveillance video not only of the burglaries from overnight on Jan. 13 but also from a Walmart where some of the credit cards were used, Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said.

After consulting with the Essex County Sheriff’s Office and East Orange police, Rochford charged Marquis D. Porter, 30, of Irvington on Tuesday with a host of offenses:

10 counts of vehicle burglary;

7 credit card crimes;

one count each of forgery and theft.

Palisades Park followed by charging Porter with 7 car burglaries, as well as the attempted burglary of an 8th Street residence, Capt. Anthony Muccio said.

The clothes Porter was wearing in the store video "matched what he was wearing" in surveillance video in his town, said Muccio, the officer in charge of the department.

Muccio praised the work of borough detectives in solving the Palisades Park burglaries.

Porter remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail.

Both captains, meanwhile, reminded owners to lock their vehicles whenever they leave them – no matter where they’re parked – and to take the key fobs.

Fort Lee police showed real car thieves in action in a video released last year.

