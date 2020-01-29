Fort Lee Police Detective Nabs Security Guard In 10-Car Burglary Spree

A Fort Lee police detective's persistence produced the arrest of a security guard who burglarized 10 vehicles -- mostly taking credit cards -- on the south side of town, authorities said.

Detective Richard Rochford cracked the case after he obtained surveillance video not only of the burglaries from overnight on Jan. 13 but also from a retail store where some of the credit cards were used, Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said.

After consulting with the Essex County Sheriff’s Office and East Orange police, Rochford charged Marquis D. Porter, 30, of Irvington on Tuesday with a host of offenses:

10 counts of vehicle burglary;

7 credit card crimes;

one count each of forgery and theft.

Porter remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail. Detectives in Palisades Park expected to file charges of their own. Other departments are also interested in Porter.

Mirkovic, meanwhile, reminded owners to lock their vehicles whenever they leave them – no matter where they’re parked – and to take the key fobs.

Fort Lee police showed real car thieves in action in a video released last year.

WATCH THIS: Three car thieves hop out of a stolen vehicle in Fort Lee, test door handles on three SUVs and snatch the one that was unlocked and had the key fob inside. You can watch it happen in real time. Jerry DeMarco

