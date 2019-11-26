Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prosecutor: Uber Driver On Rt 80 Had Pounds Of Black-Tar, Powdered Heroin, Coke Stashed In SUV
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Fort Lee Pedestrian, 68, Pinned By SUV Near GWB

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
GWB
GWB Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A 68-year-old Fort Lee woman was hospitalized Tuesday after her leg was pinned beneath the front of a turning SUV near the George Washington Bridge, authorities said.

A 31-year-old Palisade, NY, woman was making a right turn off North Hoyt Avenue onto Bridge Plaza North shortly before 4 p.m. when her 2012 Acura RDX hit the victim, who was in a marked crosswalk as she crossed North Hoyt, Fort Lee Police Capt. Ricky Morkovic said.

Fort Lee firefighters freed the victim, whose leg was caught under the front passenger-side tire, Mirkovic said.

She was taken to a nearby hospital with head and leg trauma, the captain said.

The Fort Lee Police Accident Investigation Unit, led by Lt. Mark Radoian, responded.

The driver received a summons, Mirkovic said, adding that an investigation was continuing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.