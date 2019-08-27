Fort Lee PD: Officers Chase Down Supermarket Stock Boy In Car Burglary Near GWB

Fort Lee police chased down a local supermarket employee who they said broke into a car before dawn Tuesday.

Responding to a resident’s 5:15 a.m. call, Sgt. Vassilios Triantafillou spotted Michael A. Cokley, a 28-year-old Key Food stock clerk, in the area of Lemoine Avenue and Bruce Reynolds Boulevard.

Seeing the sergeant get out of his car, Cokley ran, Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said.

Triantafillou chased Cokley, who was cut off by backup Officers Andrew Lakawicz and Harold Campo on Lemoine Avenue near the George Washington Bridge, the captain said.

They took him into custody and found him carrying several credit cards and other valuables not belonging to him, Mirkovic said.

Cokley, of Bergen Boulevard, remained in police custody early Tuesday afternoon.

They charged him with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property and obstruction, as well as carrying a small amount of pot and drug paraphernalia.

Records show a prior history for marijuana possession charges and a traffic offense.

