Fort Lee PD: Driver, Two Passengers Flee After Sedan Overturns, Slides 100 Feet Near GWB

The driver and two passengers got out and ran after their car overturned and slid 100 yards, a witness told Fort Lee police.

The 2003 Chevrolet Impala was headed south on Route 1&9 when it hit the median opposite the Dunkin Donuts, rolled over and slid 300 feet into the right lane just after 12:30 p.m., Capt. Daniel Zusi said.

"A witness at the scene stated once the vehicle came to a stop, three black males exited and fled south on the highway," he said.

The sedan didn't come back as stolen, the captain added.

Police were investigating.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.