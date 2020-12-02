Fort Lee PD: Borough Home Invader Who Assaulted Elderly Woman, Son, Fights Responding Officers

A waiter from Fort Lee fought with police as they arrested him for breaking into a local home, throwing a chair at an elderly woman and assaulting her 60-year-old son, authorities said.

Domonic Nascenti, 25, was walking away from the Bluff Road residence after Tuesday’s 9:40 p.m. home invasion when Officer John Reuter ordered him to stop for questioning, Capt. Ricky Mirkovic said.

Nascenti “became confrontational in an aggressive manner, asking Officer Reuter to fight, blading his body and raising his hands in a fighting stance, Mirkovic said.

Backups assisted Reuter, as Nascenti continued to resist, spitting at one of the officers, he said.

He was finally subdued and brought to headquarters while the victims were tended to, the captain said.

Nascenti, who spent nearly a month in jail last summer for an assault out of Fort Lee, was charged with burglary, aggravated assault, aggravated assault on police, throwing bodily fluid at police, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and weapons possession.

He remained held Wednesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court.

