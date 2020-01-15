Contact Us
Breaking News: UPDATE: Quick Response Contains Ridgefield Park Industrial Blaze
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Fort Lee Driver, 93, Hospitalized In Englewood Crash

The smashed Lexus after it struck the utility pole in Englewood.
The smashed Lexus after it struck the utility pole in Englewood. Photo Credit: Joe Helewa for DAILY VOICE

A 93-year-old driver from Fort Lee was hospitalized after a Wednesday crash in Englewood, authorities said.

The woman was turning right from eastbound Van Nostrand Avenue onto southbound Broad Avenue when her 2007 Lexus collided with a 2002 Dodge Durango driven by a 35-year-old Belleville resident shortly before 3:30 p.m., Deputy Police Chief Gregory Halstead said.

The Lexus then slammed into a utility pole, he said.

The Fort Lee driver was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center with hand injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, Halstead said.

The Durango driver wasn’t injured, he said.

No summonses were immediately issued, Halstead said, adding that an investigation was continuing.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene, he said.

