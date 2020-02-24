Former Ridgewood Neo-Nazi Leader Gets 5 Years In NY State Gas Station Arson

A former neo-Nazi leader and Holocaust denier who ignited virtual firestorms when he lived in Ridgewood was sentenced to a plea-bargained five years in prison for torching a service station in New York State.

A Sullivan County court judge in Monticello required Friday that Jacques Pluss, 66, also remain under supervision for five years after his release from state prison on the arson conviction.

Pluss, who lives in Kenoza Lake, NY, admitted in November that he cut a propane line and started a fire at an area service station in Jeffersonville while people -- including his wife -- were inside its convenience store on Sept. 29, 2018.

A good Samaritan and local firefighter doused the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Pluss has a notorious history in North Jersey.

He first made headlines after winning a court challenge to his posting of Third Reich flags outside what was then his home in Ridgewood. He’d also kept a swastika in the window.

Pluss — who once called Jews “the most insidious sub-human enemy of Western Civilization” and insisted Israel “be pushed into the sea” — was later fired as a professor at FDU in 2005 after his ties to neo-Nazi organizations -- including the National Socialist Movement -- came to light.

Pluss was arrested in a SWAT raid at his Ridgewood home charged in 2011 of threatening the director of the New York regional office of the Anti-Defamation League. READ MORE....

He pleaded guilty to a bias crime and was sentenced in 2012 to three years’ probation after initially being charged with harassment, bias intimidation and weapons possession, records show.

Pluss later sued Ridgewood and state police in federal court over his arrest, telling CLIFFVIEW PILOT at the time that the raid was “a true incident of ‘overkill’.”

Pluss reportedly was born in Zurich, Switzerland to a Swiss father (a physician) and an American mother (then a medical student) and holds a Ph.D. in medieval history from the University of Chicago.

For years, he riled up posters to Internet message boards by referring to the "Holohoax" as "by and large, a ‘myth-invention-of-fact’ created, for the most part, by post-War Allied propaganda,” among other anti-Semitic rants.

He called Jews "by nature dangerous sub-humans who have developed clever ways to cheat, lie and steal from others” and "the ultimate parasite.”

Pluss claimed to be the American representative of Stille Hilfe (Silent Help), a German organization that aids old Nazis, which he claimed had secret representatives he referred to as “superiors.”

A former horse trainer, Pluss created his own publishing company to issue a 1,077-page treatise, “Jumping Fences: An Artfully Crafted Madness,” a thinly-veiled autobiographical novel that got five stars – from him -- on Amazon.com.

Amazon later removed the book from distribution. CONTINUED….

